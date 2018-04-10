According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

GRAPHIC VIDEO | LMPD releases body camera footage of fatal shooting by officers in PRP

Jefferson Community and Technical College will close its Early Childhood Development Center in the summer.

Tuesday marked Rebecca Johnson's fourth time pleading guilty to a crime, but she's never served a day in prison.

Convicted DUI killer could get probation on drug and gun charges after police lose evidence

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

POLICE: Louisville man asked about cash before pulling gun at Highlands business

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Bristol Bluff affordable housing apartments in Fern Creek to start leasing in June

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a national holiday that celebrates our furry, fuzzy and fishy family members.

Wednesday, April 11 is National Pet Day.

According to a recent survey conducted by NationalToday.com, 10 percent of Americans consider their pet to be their best friend. Another 11 percent spend time with their pets watching television or reading books. Another 20 percent talk to their pets in a special voice and will even hold full conversations!

The site also says the top ways people say they will honor the day are:

1. Giving their pets a special treat (32 percent)

2. Saying "I Love You" to their pets (19 percent)

3. Buying or creating a gift for their pets (15 percent)

4. Allowing their pets to sleep in bed with them (15 percent)

National Today also says the five most popular pets in America are:

1. Dogs (which are owned by 45 percent of Americans)

2. Cats (which are owned by 30 percent of Americans)

3. Fish (which are owned by 9 percent of Americans)

4. Birds (which are owned by 5 percent of Americans)

5. Hamsters/gerbils/mice (which are owned by 2 percent of Americans)

According to the site, 6 percent of Americans say they feel their pets have taught them to be more patient.

Though horses are popular here in the Bluegrass State, they didn't rank very high in the survey.

