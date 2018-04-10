April 11 is National Pet Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

April 11 is National Pet Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a national holiday that celebrates our furry, fuzzy and fishy family members.

Wednesday, April 11 is National Pet Day.

According to a recent survey conducted by NationalToday.com, 10 percent of Americans consider their pet to be their best friend. Another 11 percent spend time with their pets watching television or reading books. Another 20 percent talk to their pets in a special voice and will even hold full conversations!

The site also says the top ways people say they will honor the day are:

1. Giving their pets a special treat (32 percent)

2. Saying "I Love You" to their pets (19 percent)

3. Buying or creating a gift for their pets (15 percent)

4. Allowing their pets to sleep in bed with them (15 percent)

National Today also says the five most popular pets in America are:

1. Dogs (which are owned by 45 percent of Americans)

2. Cats (which are owned by 30 percent of Americans)

3. Fish (which are owned by 9 percent of Americans)

4. Birds (which are owned by 5 percent of Americans)

5. Hamsters/gerbils/mice (which are owned by 2 percent of Americans)

According to the site, 6 percent of Americans say they feel their pets have taught them to be more patient.

Though horses are popular here in the Bluegrass State, they didn't rank very high in the survey.

