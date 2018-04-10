Gov. Bevin tells 840 WHAS that he signed pension reform bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin tells 840 WHAS that he signed pension reform bill

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

The bill, which offers drastically different pension benefits for Kentucky’s future teachers with some tweaks to those offered to state and local government workers, was passed by the House and Senate last month.

The 291-page bill had no actuarial analysis before the vote, and since it was filed so quickly, most lawmakers didn't even have a chance to read it before voting.

For an overview of what changes the bill makes, click here.



