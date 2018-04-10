LEWIS | Cards will debut new defense in spring game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Less than three months ago, Brian VanGorder was named Louisville’s defensive coordinator. In about 12 practices so far this spring, the Cardinals defense has been trying to get acclimated to a new scheme and a new style.

“We are all trying to learn this new defense,” cornerbacks coach Grady Brown said. “I didn’t know a lot about this defense, but Brian (VanGorder) is very detailed, and it has been good. It’s a very detailed system, and as long as we continue to put the work in, the scheme will put us in position to have success.”

“It’s a pro-style defense,” senior safety Dee Smith said. “Some days it takes more studying and some plays you can pick up because you have football knowledge. You have to take notes and then go back over your notes, and after practice, you have to go back and watch film.”

Former Trinity standout Rodjay Burns is adjusting to a new defense…and a new school. After transferring from Ohio State and sitting out last season, Burns is ready to take the field in his hometown.

“I’ve had the opportunity to learn a new defense and play with the guys, actually getting out on the field. It’s been more fun. We’ve had good energy with the guys,” Burns said.

Burns, a redshirt sophomore, is expected to start at cornerback in Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game.

“It will be fun getting to be playing in that stadium for the first time since high school,” said Burns. “It’s been a good spring, and I’m looking forward to finishing the spring on a high note.

