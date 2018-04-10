Jeffersonville's 10th Street Master Plan unanimously passes city - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville's 10th Street Master Plan unanimously passes city planning commission

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

The 10th Street Master Plan was unanimously passed by Jeffersonville's Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

The plan involves the 10th Street corridor, from I-65 to the I-265 interchange, and would revitalize the street over the next 25 years.

"We had a lot of eyes on this plan from the start, and it's taken us about eight months to get where we've gotten to today," said Nathan Pruitt, the city's planning director.

At Tuesday's meeting, a handful of residents and business owners voiced their opinions. Board members wanted to ensure the plan would not harm existing 10th Street businesses.

"Everything we're looking at here is increasing the traffic levels, increasing the interest," Pruitt said.

The city and its consultants relied on community feedback, with three public meetings and an online survey, which 600 residents completed.

According to Pruitt, most people pointed to 10th Street's underused commercial plazas and vacant lots.

"There's not a lot happening there, and the potential for those is huge," he said.

While the plan is long-term, Pruitt said new businesses could come within the next year or two. The proposal calls for new "pocket neighborhoods" in existing spaces, connecting sidewalks, adding green space and a cycle track.

The plan now heads to city council for a final vote. City leaders say that could happen in the next few weeks.

