Jeffersonville's 10th Street Master Plan unanimously passes city planning commission

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.More >>
The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.More >>
Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018.More >>
The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.More >>
