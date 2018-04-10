Jeffersonville's 10th Street Master Plan unanimously passes city planning commission

The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.

The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.

Expect big changes for parking near Churchill Downs for Derby Week

Expect big changes for parking near Churchill Downs for Derby Week

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.

The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.

The Monday Muse returns with a look at Deng Adel, Kentucky's projected roster and Brendan McKay's hot start.

The Monday Muse returns with a look at Deng Adel, Kentucky's projected roster and Brendan McKay's hot start.

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

The 10th Street Master Plan was unanimously passed by Jeffersonville's Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

The plan involves the 10th Street corridor, from I-65 to the I-265 interchange, and would revitalize the street over the next 25 years.

"We had a lot of eyes on this plan from the start, and it's taken us about eight months to get where we've gotten to today," said Nathan Pruitt, the city's planning director.

At Tuesday's meeting, a handful of residents and business owners voiced their opinions. Board members wanted to ensure the plan would not harm existing 10th Street businesses.

"Everything we're looking at here is increasing the traffic levels, increasing the interest," Pruitt said.

The city and its consultants relied on community feedback, with three public meetings and an online survey, which 600 residents completed.

According to Pruitt, most people pointed to 10th Street's underused commercial plazas and vacant lots.

"There's not a lot happening there, and the potential for those is huge," he said.

While the plan is long-term, Pruitt said new businesses could come within the next year or two. The proposal calls for new "pocket neighborhoods" in existing spaces, connecting sidewalks, adding green space and a cycle track.

The plan now heads to city council for a final vote. City leaders say that could happen in the next few weeks.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.