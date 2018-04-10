Fire kills elderly couple in Madison, Indiana

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.More >>
The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.More >>
Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018.More >>
Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018.More >>
The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.More >>
The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.More >>
The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.More >>
The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
The suspect was booked into Metro Corrections on Monday, April 9.More >>
The suspect was booked into Metro Corrections on Monday, April 9.More >>