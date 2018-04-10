Fire kills elderly couple in Madison, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire kills elderly couple in Madison, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly couple in Madison, Indiana, was found dead after a fire at their home early Tuesday morning.

When firefighters got to the home around 1 a.m., flames were shooting from the home. They said they found Robert and Donna Hudson inside the home already dead.

The coroner has not yet released their ages but said both were elderly.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.