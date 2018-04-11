Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

The chat begins this morning at 10:30 sharp!More >>
The chat begins this morning at 10:30 sharp!More >>
Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.More >>
Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.More >>
The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.More >>
The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.More >>
Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.More >>
Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.More >>
Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.More >>
Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.More >>
A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.More >>
A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
Louisville's Ray Spalding has announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and to hire an agent.More >>
Louisville's Ray Spalding has announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and to hire an agent.More >>