Coaching legends to be co-grand marshals of KDF Pegasus Parade

Joe B Hall and Denny Crum will be co-grand marshals for the Pegasus Parade just as they were in 1975.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former coaching rivals Joe B. Hall and Denny Crum will serve as the grand marshals for the Pegasus Parade.

The choice of the two coaching legends is to honor the theme of the parade, "Throwback Thursday."

Hall and Crum are responsible for nine Final Fours and three NCAA championships for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. The two also served as grand marshals in the 1975 parade.

The Pegasus Parade is Thursday, May 3. Tickets for the Parade are on sale now online at KDF.org.

Ticket prices are $10 for bleacher seats, $12 chair seating and $30 VIP seats.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.