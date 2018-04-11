Pursuit of vehicle stolen from Indiana dealership reaches speeds of 140 mph

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana say a man took a car from an Indianapolis dealership for a test drive Tuesday and never came back.

Indiana State Police say he then led police on a chase that reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour in an attempt to get away.

The chase started around 5 p.m. on April 10. That's when the Indiana State Police at Versailles received a call from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department that a Chrysler 200 reported stolen from an Indianapolis car lot was southbound on Interstate 65 near Seymour.

Troopers from Sellersburg and Versailles spotted the vehicle at a gas station in Austin near Exit 34, but the driver of the car -- 30-year-old Marty Clark from Indianapolis -- refused to stop and struck another vehicle, causing minor damage.

Police say Clark managed to avoid five sets of stop sticks and reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour. As Clark approached the 14.8 milemarker in Clark County, police and a Good Samaritan driving a box truck were able to force the car to come to a stop.

As he was being arrested, Clark told officers he stole the car so he could get to Florida. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting police by fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and reckless driving.

