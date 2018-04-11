Bullitt County Schools to close Friday because of expected teacher absences

Bullitt County Public Schools to close on Friday, April 13, 2018 because of expected teacher absences.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools says it will close on Friday because of a lack of substitute teachers.

The district posted a note on social media from Superintendent Keith Davis. He says that many teachers plan to be in Frankfort Friday, April 13, to petition lawmakers on education funding and other issues. So the district is canceling classes.

The post says the "unavoidable closure" will mean that the final day of school will be Friday, June 8, but the graduation date will not change.

Davis says in the post that he wanted to make the announcement early, so parents could make arrangements.

Trimble County Schools have also closed Friday to allow teachers to rally in Frankfort.

