Police say Frankfort man distracted hotel clerks before snatching money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man used a variety of excuses to distract workers at several hotels so he could steal money from the cash register when they weren't looking.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Shawn Ogden robbed several hotels in the Louisville area in March.

An arrest warrant states Ogden walked into the Sleep Inn in at 3330 Preston Highway in Louisville on March 2 and told a clerk at the counter he smelled marijuana in one of the rooms.

While the clerk was checking on the complaint, police say Ogden jumped over the counter and took $150 from the register. Police say the theft was captured on surveillance video.

Police say Ogden used a similar distraction to rob the LaQuinta Inn & Suites at 4125 Preston Highway about a week later on March 10. That's when he allegedly told the clerk that he needed towels and other supplies, then snatched money from the register when the clerk walked away.

It happened again at the Microtel Inn in Jeffersontown on March 11, where police say Ogden stole $81, and at the Hampton Inn in Jeffersontown on March 27. Police say Ogden got away with $404 from the register after telling the clerk a toilet had overflowed.

According to an arrest warrant, Ogden has "done this at many other hotels in the state" and has several warrants for similar incidents.

Ogden was arrested on April 9 in Frankfort. He is facing numerous charges including, burglary, resisting arrest, and theft by deception. He's being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.