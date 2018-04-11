LMPD: Louisville man targeted elderly woman in Publishers Clearing House scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man officials say targeted an elderly woman in a sweepstakes scam.

Boris Titus, 43, was arrested Tuesday in the 4000 block of Outer Loop, near Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, on February 21, 2018, a 76-year-old Illinois woman received a phone call saying she had won $3.5 million and a car from Publishers Clearing House.

Authorities say the victim was instructed to send two checks totaling $3,800 to Titus to cover taxes on the money and car. The checks were written out to Titus, police say.

The funds were then deposited into Titus' account, according to investigators.

Police say images prove Titus was the person who deposited the money.

He is charged with theft by deception and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

