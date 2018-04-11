LMPD: Louisville man targeted elderly woman in Publishers Cleari - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Louisville man targeted elderly woman in Publishers Clearing House scam

Posted: Updated:
Boris Titus (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Boris Titus (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man officials say targeted an elderly woman in a sweepstakes scam.

Boris Titus, 43, was arrested Tuesday in the 4000 block of Outer Loop, near Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, on February 21, 2018, a 76-year-old Illinois woman received a phone call saying she had won $3.5 million and a car from Publishers Clearing House.

Authorities say the victim was instructed to send two checks totaling $3,800 to Titus to cover taxes on the money and car. The checks were written out to Titus, police say.

The funds were then deposited into Titus' account, according to investigators.

Police say images prove Titus was the person who deposited the money.

He is charged with theft by deception and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.