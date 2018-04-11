Jeffersontown Police say 2 men stole property worth more than $10K from 5 storage units

William Baker (left) and Charles Shelton (right) during a court appearance in Louisville on April 11, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men are responsible for stealing property worth more than $10,000 from five storage units in the past month.

Jeffersontown Police arrested 27-year-old William Baker and 51-year-old Charles Shelton Tuesday morning. According to police reports, Baker admitted in a taped statement that he and Shelton had committed the crimes.

Police stopped the van Baker was driving around 3:30 a.m. on April 10 for a traffic violation after an officer recognized the van as possibly being involved in several recent break-ins.

While speaking with Baker, the officer spotted burglary tools, guns and ammo in the van. During questioning, police say Baker admitted he and Shelton broke into five storage units at different locations during the past month using bolt cutters.

Police say Baker identified Shelton as his uncle, and told police Shelton's girlfriend helped sell the items.

Police say a van was used to take the stolen items back to a room at the HomeTowne Studios on Taylorsville Road.

Jeffersontown Police obtained a search warrant for the room and truck and recovered two truckloads of stolen property, including electronics, tools, jewelry valued at more than $10,000.

Both men are charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and numerous counts of burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Shelton is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

