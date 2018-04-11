LMPD seizes 6 kilos of cocaine in south Louisville traffic stop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD seizes 6 kilos of cocaine in south Louisville traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop. LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six kilos of suspected cocaine were seized at a traffic stop in South Louisville Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro Police posted pictures on social media showing a book bag along with six wrapped packages of what they say are kilos of drugs. 

The LMPD Narcotics unit says it seized the cocaine from the side of the roadway, as a vehicle fled a traffic stop in South Louisville. The post does not say when or where the traffic stop happened or whether there were any arrests.  

Police tell WDRB they cannot answer those questions because the continuing investigation would be compromised. 

The reported street value of the drugs is about $200,000.  

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.