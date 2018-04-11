LMPD seizes 6 kilos of cocaine in south Louisville traffic stop

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six kilos of suspected cocaine were seized at a traffic stop in South Louisville Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro Police posted pictures on social media showing a book bag along with six wrapped packages of what they say are kilos of drugs.

The LMPD Narcotics unit says it seized the cocaine from the side of the roadway, as a vehicle fled a traffic stop in South Louisville. The post does not say when or where the traffic stop happened or whether there were any arrests.

Police tell WDRB they cannot answer those questions because the continuing investigation would be compromised.

The reported street value of the drugs is about $200,000.

