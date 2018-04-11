Sports Page Live Chat Relay -- Chris Mack's new staff, early Der - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Relay -- Chris Mack's new staff, early Derby talk, U of L & UK spring football

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford stepped up to the plate and hit it out of the park in delivering the goods on the week's biggest sports news.

Here's a snippet of what came up in this week's chat: 

- Chris Mack's new staff

- Early Derby talk

- U of L and UK spring football

Not to worry if you missed a moment from the chat. You can see the full replay right now.

Always remember you can take part in the discussion with your sports-related questions and comments when it happens live on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

