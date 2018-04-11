Kentucky AG Beshear files lawsuit to block pension bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky AG Beshear files lawsuit to block pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit to block the pension bill that Gov. Matt Bevin signed into law on Tuesday.

Beshear filed the lawsuit in Frankfort Wednesday on behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Kentucky Education Association, and the Kentucky State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. 

The lawsuit claims the 291-page bill known as SB 151 was a "surprise" bill that no one had time to read before it was passed. Beshear says the way the bill was rushed through violates Kentucky law requiring new bills to receive three readings on three different days.

The suit alleges SB 151 "substantially alters and ultimately reduces the retirement benefits" of more than 200,000 members of the pension system, including teachers, police officers and firefighters.

It further states that it will cause "irreparable injury" by forcing many public servants to retire early and noted that some harm has already been caused because teachers have begun calling in sick as a "direct consequence of SB 151's elimination of their ability to use such days to calculate retirement eligibility."

The lawsuit asks the Franklin County Court for a temporary injunction and a permanent injunction to block the law that Beshear says contains 15 violations of the inviolable contract. 

Bevin revealed he has already signed the bill in an interview with a radio host Tuesday night. 

