Kentucky AG Beshear files lawsuit to block pension bill

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Jefferson Community and Technical College will close its Early Childhood Development Center in the summer.

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Convicted DUI killer could get probation on drug and gun charges after police lose evidence

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

Kentucky Attorney General explains his reason for filing a lawsuit to block a pension reform bill during a news conference on April 11, 2018.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit to block the pension bill that Gov. Matt Bevin signed into law on Tuesday.

Beshear filed the lawsuit in Frankfort Wednesday on behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Kentucky Education Association, and the Kentucky State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police.

The lawsuit claims the 291-page bill known as SB 151 was a "surprise" bill that no one had time to read before it was passed. Beshear says the way the bill was rushed through violates Kentucky law requiring new bills to receive three readings on three different days.

The suit alleges SB 151 "substantially alters and ultimately reduces the retirement benefits" of more than 200,000 members of the pension system, including teachers, police officers and firefighters.

It further states that it will cause "irreparable injury" by forcing many public servants to retire early and noted that some harm has already been caused because teachers have begun calling in sick as a "direct consequence of SB 151's elimination of their ability to use such days to calculate retirement eligibility."

The lawsuit asks the Franklin County Court for a temporary injunction and a permanent injunction to block the law that Beshear says contains 15 violations of the inviolable contract.

Bevin revealed he has already signed the bill in an interview with a radio host Tuesday night.

