St. Xavier High School ranks high in Florida sheriff's top 10 li - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Xavier High School ranks high in Florida sheriff's top 10 list of spring break arrests

Posted: Updated:
Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office ranks St. X High School 2nd on the list of spring break arrests. Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office ranks St. X High School 2nd on the list of spring break arrests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saint Xavier High School ranks high on a list they'd rather not land on.

The Walton County Sheriff's office, which covers San Destin, Florida, included St. X. on a tweet of the top 10 schools for arrests during spring break.

Most of the arrests come from college students, but Saint X. is number two on the list with nine arrests.

The Sheriff's Office says all the charges for St. X. students were for alcohol possession under the age of 21. That means they were given a notice to appear in court. A spokeswoman says the point is not to embarrass the kids, but to educate the public.  

She says they don’t want anything getting out of hand. And they would rather the kids face these charges, than let something devastating happen like them committing a crime or getting behind the wheel drunk. 

Walton County covers popular spring break destinations including San Destin, Seaside and Miramar Beach. 

St. X. spokesman Mike Littell says the school has not been contacted by law enforcement, so he can not confirm that the students arrested are St. X students.  But he said they encourage all students to engage in good behavior, when on spring break trips.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.