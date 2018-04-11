St. Xavier High School ranks high in Florida sheriff's top 10 list of spring break arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saint Xavier High School ranks high on a list they'd rather not land on.

The Walton County Sheriff's office, which covers San Destin, Florida, included St. X. on a tweet of the top 10 schools for arrests during spring break.

Most of the arrests come from college students, but Saint X. is number two on the list with nine arrests.

The Sheriff's Office says all the charges for St. X. students were for alcohol possession under the age of 21. That means they were given a notice to appear in court. A spokeswoman says the point is not to embarrass the kids, but to educate the public.

She says they don’t want anything getting out of hand. And they would rather the kids face these charges, than let something devastating happen like them committing a crime or getting behind the wheel drunk.

TOP 10 SCHOOLS BY ARREST: #SpringBreak operations are winding down in Walton County.



Mississippi State-12

Saint Xavier HS-9

Ole Miss-8

Georgia Southern-7

St. Mary HS-7

Univ of Georgia-6

Univ of Tennessee-6

Texas A&M Univ-6

Univ of North Georgia-5

Fairhope HS-5 pic.twitter.com/mKdwboJOEf — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) April 9, 2018

Walton County covers popular spring break destinations including San Destin, Seaside and Miramar Beach.

St. X. spokesman Mike Littell says the school has not been contacted by law enforcement, so he can not confirm that the students arrested are St. X students. But he said they encourage all students to engage in good behavior, when on spring break trips.

