Sample some of Louisville's top restaurants at Taste of Derby Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank hosts the 31st annual Taste of Derby Festival Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

This Kentucky Derby Festival event at Louisville Slugger Field showcases Louisville's top restaurants and bourbon distilleries.

Sample signature dishes from more than 60 of Louisville's top restaurants and beverage companies. The participating restaurants will offer a selection of appetizers, entrees and dessert items. There is also a bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and a silent auction. Some of the liquor vendors will feature small-batch brands not commonly available.

Tickets are $85 ($50 is tax deductible) and must be purchased in advance. You must be 21 years old or older to attend. All proceeds benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank.

