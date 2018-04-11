Man babysitting house full of children accused of sex with a 13- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man babysitting house full of children accused of sex with a 13-year old girl

Posted: Updated:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old babysitter is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in a house full of children. 

Brandon Banet walked into Clark County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to face one count of child molestation. 

The teenage girl's mother told WDRB that Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children. 

Later that day, court records say the mother's fiance spotted Banet and the teen girl kissing on the lips in the reflection of a window in the kitchen.

"He's my fiance's cousin." explained girl's mother. "We watch his kids, he watches our kids, something you thought would never happen." 

Court records detail a confrontation where Banet was eventually kicked out of the home. Police say he confessed to having sex with the child during an interview on Monday. 

WDRB is not identifying the girl or her mother by policy as this is a sex crime case.  

"She said that 'he slept with me.' I said what does that mean? And she said he 'effed' me last night," according to the mom. 

The girl was taken for a rape exam at the hospital, and Banet was arrested, after police found DNA evidence in her bedroom. 

Court records say the teenage girl was not forced into the sex act. 

"Child molesting, even if the victim willingly went along with that is absolutely a serious offense and that's no defense to the charge what so ever," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.  

Banet pleaded not guilty at his initial hearing.  Even if he posts the $100,000 cash bond, he's not likely to get out of jail soon due to a probation violation. 

