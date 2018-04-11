Man babysitting house full of children accused of sex with a 13-year old girl

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

The district posted a note on social media from Superintendent Keith Davis explaining the decision.

Bullitt County Public Schools to close on Friday, April 13, 2018 because of expected teacher absences.

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Tuesday marked Rebecca Johnson's fourth time pleading guilty to a crime, but she's never served a day in prison.

Convicted DUI killer could get probation on drug and gun charges after police lose evidence

Police say the suspect told them he needed the car to get to Florida.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

Brandon Banet is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old babysitter is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in a house full of children.

Brandon Banet walked into Clark County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to face one count of child molestation.

The teenage girl's mother told WDRB that Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Later that day, court records say the mother's fiance spotted Banet and the teen girl kissing on the lips in the reflection of a window in the kitchen.

"He's my fiance's cousin." explained girl's mother. "We watch his kids, he watches our kids, something you thought would never happen."

Court records detail a confrontation where Banet was eventually kicked out of the home. Police say he confessed to having sex with the child during an interview on Monday.

WDRB is not identifying the girl or her mother by policy as this is a sex crime case.

"She said that 'he slept with me.' I said what does that mean? And she said he 'effed' me last night," according to the mom.

The girl was taken for a rape exam at the hospital, and Banet was arrested, after police found DNA evidence in her bedroom.

Court records say the teenage girl was not forced into the sex act.

"Child molesting, even if the victim willingly went along with that is absolutely a serious offense and that's no defense to the charge what so ever," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Banet pleaded not guilty at his initial hearing. Even if he posts the $100,000 cash bond, he's not likely to get out of jail soon due to a probation violation.