Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway.

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Convicted DUI killer could get probation on drug and gun charges after police lose evidence

Convicted DUI killer could get probation on drug and gun charges after police lose evidence

Police say the suspect told them he needed the car to get to Florida.

Police say the suspect told them he needed the car to get to Florida.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old babysitter is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in a Jeffersonville home full of children.

Brandon Banet walked into Clark County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning to face one count of child molestation. The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a home with four children.

Later that day, court records say the mother's fiance spotted Banet and the teen girl kissing on the lips in the reflection of a window in the kitchen.

"He's my fiance's cousin." the girl's mother said. "We watch his kids, he watches our kids, something you thought would never happen."

Court records detail a confrontation where Banet was eventually kicked out of the home. Police say he confessed to having sex with the child during an interview on Monday.

"Very disgusted, very disappointed," the mother said. "I trusted him."

WDRB is not identifying the girl or her mother under station policy as this case involved a child sex crime. The mother shared the chilling moment where her daughter shared what happened.

"She said that 'he slept with me.' I said what does that mean? And she said he 'effed' me last night, and it's happened on several different occasions," the mother said. The girl told her mother she didn't speak up earlier because she didn't know what to do.

The teen was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for a rape exam, and Banet was arrested after police found DNA evidence in her bedroom.

Court records say the teenage girl was not forced into the sex act.

"Child molesting, even if the victim willingly went along with that, is absolutely a serious offense, and that's no defense to the charge whatsoever," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "It would not be unusual for the offender to try and groom and create feelings in the victim."

This mother said she was blindsided. She knew her daughter communicated with Banet on the internet playing scrabble and thought it was "harmless."

Banet pleaded not guilty at his initial hearing. Even if he posts the $100,000 cash bond, he's not likely to get out of jail soon due to a probation violation. He was convicted in 2017 of operating while intoxicated after being stopped at a Sellersburg gas station and admitting using meth and Xanax.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

