North Carolina man arrested, charged with kidnapping southern Kentucky teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Carolina man is charged with kidnapping a southern Kentucky teen. 

Kentucky State Police say they arrested 41-year-old Jonathan Stewart in Charlotte, North Carolina for allegedly taking 16-year-old Caitlyn Bosley. The girl went missing March 26. 

Detectives determined Stewart drove to Harlan County, Kentucky, picked up the girl and took her back to his home more than two weeks ago.  

The Charlotte/Mecklenburg Police Department helped KSP find Bosley on Tuesday by using cell phone records and social media data. She was not harmed.  The teen was taken into protective custody and returned to her family. 

Stewart was arrested for kidnapping and is waiting to be extradited back to Kentucky. 

