6-year-old Indiana boy battling cancer becomes honorary sheriff's deputy

6-year-old Indiana boy battling cancer becomes honorary sheriff's deputy

Posted: Updated:
Brantley Taber, who is battling cancer, was all smiles after becoming an honorary sheriff's deputy. Brantley Taber, who is battling cancer, was all smiles after becoming an honorary sheriff's deputy.
Police departments from across Indiana took part in a ceremony to honor 6-year-old Brantley Taber. Police departments from across Indiana took part in a ceremony to honor 6-year-old Brantley Taber.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old Indiana boy battling cancer for the third time got his wish to become a police officer, thanks to the kindness of a stranger. 

At just 6-years-old, Brantley Taber has maxed out his lifetime doses of chemotherapy and his only option now is trial medicine. 

A sheriff in Henry County, near Indianapolis, heard Brantley's story and found out he has always wanted to be a police officer, so he decided to help make his wish come true.

On Tuesday, Brantley was awarded the title of honorary sheriff's deputy.

He even got to make a mock arrest, thanks to his new badge.

"If there's robbers, I help catch them and put them in jail," he said.

Departments from across Indiana helped welcome Brantley to the force.

