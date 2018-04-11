Officials in Indiana hope new way of mixing asphalt will extend life of repaired potholes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Indiana are testing a new way of mixing asphalt that may be able to make pothole repairs last longer.

It's called Superpave 5.

The asphalt is the same, but the way it's mixed is new. The formula creates less space for air bubbles and moisture to seep in over time, which officials hope will cut down on the amount of cracking after potholes are filled.

Experts say the mix costs the same as conventional hot asphalt but could mean a lot of savings for cities,

So far, Superpave 5 has been tested on three Indiana roads.

