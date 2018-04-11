Woodford Reserve's 2018 $1,000 mint julep features the 'Best of Kentucky'

Woodford Reserve is offering the Woodford Spire in addition to the julep at Churchill Downs.

The Woodford Reserve 2018 $1,000 Mint Julep features the "Best of Kentucky." ingredients and design.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2018 Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Cup features a simple recipe and a hometown charity.

Brown-Forman unveiled the annual tradition with 105 silver julep cups this year dedicated to Kentucky.

There are 90 Bluegrass Cups featuring a "Best of Kentucky" design with a thoroughbred, a jockey, a rose and a bottle of Woodford Reserve raised on the sides. For the first time, the cups also feature the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs to honor the new sponsorship of the Kentucky Derby by the bourbon brand.

Each cup is $1,000.

The sale also includes 15 Commonwealth Cups, which feature the same raised artwork in a gold-plated design. It comes with a silver Woodford Reserve sipping straw.

Each limited-edition cup is $2,500.

Cups went on sale 1:30 p.m. (eastern) on April 11, 2018. The limited edition cups always sell out quickly. To find out more or to purchase a cup, CLICK HERE.

Proceeds from the 2018 $1,000 Mint Julep Cup sale will benefit The Jennifer Lawrence Fund, which is dedicated to supporting arts access, education, and excellence.

This year's $1,000 mint julep features basic ingredients all found in the Bluegrass State for what's being called "The Best of Kentucky Julep."

The Best of Kentucky Julep

2 oz of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

2 leaves of Kentucky Colonel mint.

1 teaspoon of Kentucky Sorghum syrup from Woodford County Kentucky

To complete the julep, add crushed ice made from limestone-filtered water sourced from the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Garnish with three small red roses, a sprig of mint and a single rose petal from the actual Garland of Roses, which is draped on the winning Kentucky Derby horse.

Woodford Reserve is also introducing a new drink at Churchill Downs this year called the Woodford Spire.

Woodford Spire

1½ ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

2 ounces lemonade

1 ounce cranberry juice

Lemon twist, for garnish



Combine the bourbon, lemonade, and cranberry juice in a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir the mixture, garnish with the lemon twist, and serve.

