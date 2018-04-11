Neighbor shares reaction after elderly couple dies in Madison, Indiana, house fire

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

Paul Bird lived across the street from Robert and Donna Hudson.

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- When firefighters got to a home in Madison around 1 a.m. Tuesday, flames were shooting from the home. Authorities say they found Robert and Donna Hudson inside the home already dead.

"I was laying in bed, and all of a sudden, my bedroom lit up a little more," Paul Bird said. "I thought, man, that's a little odd. I wonder what the heck is going on."

He woke up to see something he never expected.

"I looked out the window and seen the house burning," Bird said.

Across the street from his home, he saw the Hudsons' house on fire.

"I think it was a horrible thing," Bird said.

It wasn't until later that morning that Bird realized his neighbors had died in the fire.

"It was shocking," he said. "I thought they were gone, because they had moved the vehicles. I thought they were away from home."

According to the coroner's office, the Hudsons were both in their 80s.

Bird said he'd been friends with Robert Hudson since moving to the intersection of Crozier Avenue and Greenhills Drive.

"I moved into the area about 11 years ago," Bird said. "He was a fine man, and he's done several things for the community for the veterans."

The tragedy has left neighbors in shock and worried that it could happen to anyone at any time.

"It's probably one of the worst things that's happened in my lifetime," Bird said.

There's still no word on what caused the fire, but the state fire marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.