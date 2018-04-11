Louisville reschedules Red-White Spring Game for Friday due to i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville reschedules Red-White Spring Game for Friday due to impending weekend weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Cardinals will wrap up spring football practice a day early.

U of L announced Wednesday that the Red-White Spring Game will kickoff Friday night rather than Saturday afternoon thanks to some bad weather expected to move through the area this weekend.   

Start time is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The parking lots will open at 2:30. The Fan Fest will also begin at that time. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and admission to the scrimmage is free.

New U of L basketball coach Chris Mack was scheduled to sign autographs on Saturday before the game, but the school said he will be out of town Friday and is unable to make an appearance.

