Modular construction makes quick work of a new Rally's in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rally's takes the idea of "fast food" to a whole new level by putting up brand new restaurants in just a few days.

Normally, building a new restaurant could take months. But crews in Bullitt County are putting up a new Rally's with a new modular design.

The pre-built models are built in Florida, and brought to the site in pieces. The sections are put together in just a few days.

The company says the whole process takes just two to three weeks, and also saves money.

"It does because when they build the buildings, they build them inside a factory, so they don't have to worry about weather. All the trades are working on successive buildings, so they can maximize their time," said Jeff Wohead, Rally's Construction Manager.

There's still work to do at the site of this new Rally's on Adam Shepherd Parkway in Shepherdsville.

It's scheduled to open at the end of May.

