JCPS teachers' wish lists for books and iPads funded by surprise donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A donation from a San Francisco technology company funded 98 JCPS teachers' classroom wish lists.

In late March, Ripple donated $29 million to crowdfunding website DonorsChoose.org to fund more than 35,000 classroom projects across the country. Some of the 115 JCPS projects funded were for Melissa Crain’s second grade class at Minors Lane Elementary School.

Crain had a wish list that included five new iPads, six special stools and hundreds of story books. When she found out her wishes were to come true, she was thrilled.

“I was so excited! I wish that more teachers had done it. That was actually my first thought,” said Crain, wishing that all her fellow teachers were getting new books and tools.

Crain said her students were very excited to help unpack the boxes of new books and iPads on Monday and Tuesday.

“It was really sweet,” Crain said. “They were like, ‘Can we write thank you notes?’ And I was like oh! You guys are so sweet! They’re just really thankful.”

Nearly half of Crain’s class speaks English as a second language. She said reading a book front to back is not easy for everyone. So having a variety of new books helps keep the students interested and motivated.

“The books have to do with teaching them about stories,” Crain said. “How stories work. The difference between fiction and non-fiction. Why we read. And then also about writing.”

Now with hundreds of options, Crain has a big goal to read a new book every day with her students for the rest of the year. She said it’s an accomplishment her students will be proud of.

DonorsChoose.org connects individuals or businesses wanting to donate to specific classroom projects. Crain said she believes people want to help and this gives them the information to put their money to good use.

“And to actually know where it’s going, how it’s being used ... It’s like you’re making a direct impact on a classroom,” she said.

To see the full list of JCPS projects that were funded, click here and find the JCPS Google Drive file at the bottom of the article. If you’d like to contribute to a new wish list, click here. To find a local school or teacher to support, type the name in the search bar.

