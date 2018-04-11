High-tech playroom for children with special needs opens at Spal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High-tech playroom for children with special needs opens at Spalding University

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old band room at Spalding University has been turned into a high-tech playroom for kids with special needs.

The Virtual Immersive Playground is filled with video and sensory toys meant to be educational, therapeutic and fun covering everything from numbers, colors, body parts and the solar system.  

The room is especially beneficial for children who have a hard time interacting with others. 

"Some children can't communicate face-to-face with somebody, but if you give them a piece of technology like an iPad, it totally opens up their world to be able to communicate with others," said Cindee Quake-Rapp, chair at the Auerbach School of Occupational Therapy.

Funding for the playground was provided by Kosair Charities. 

It will be open for families one Saturday per month. A schedule will be announced at a later date. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.