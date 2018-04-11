Auditor in Kentucky attorney general's office arrested on mariju - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Auditor in Kentucky attorney general's office arrested on marijuana charge

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general's office may end up investigating one of its own. 

A state auditor and investigator in Attorney General Andy Beshear's office was arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in a McDonald's drive-thru Tuesday.

Frankfort Police pulled Elizabeth Anna Justus over for failing to use a turn signal. The officer then allegedly smelled weed and found a what was left of a joint in the 51-year-old's vehicle.

