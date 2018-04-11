Louisville woman files lawsuit claiming social media harassment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman files lawsuit claiming social media harassment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The problem is she doesn't know who's doing it.

Tonya Camfield said she believes the individual, or a group of people, has been using fake accounts to threaten her and make inappropriate comments about her family. The defendant, identified in the suit as "Jane Doe," has used online names like "Courtneynosit202" and "seemeplease212."

Camfield said it's been going on for about two-and-a-half years. The first step in the case, however, is convincing a judge to order Facebook and Instagram to reveal who's been sending the messages.

The suit is asking for unspecified damages.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.