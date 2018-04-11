After recent break-ins, Highlands residents reminded to lock cars, homes and businesses

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

Convicted DUI killer could get probation on drug and gun charges after police lose evidence

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

Police say the suspect told them he needed the car to get to Florida.

A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.

CRAWFORD | Why recruiting against Louisville is so easy, and the challenge Mack faces

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday that he has signed the state's pension reform bill.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan launched a new campaign Wednesday to "Keep Louisville Locked," an initiative aimed at helping Highlands residents protect their vehicles, homes and businesses.

"Thirty-four-point-four percent of all property crimes that have happened so far in the first quarter of 2018 are a result of people not locking their doors," Coan said. "You don't want a neighborhood where you have a reputation for being an easy target. Because if people know they can come here and try to lift car handles and get in, they will. But if they know people lock their doors, they won't come trying."

Kersten Farah said she's spotted car thieves on her street in the Highlands.

"Either a single person, or a pair, a team of folks working together, just kind of nonchalantly coming by and picking the handle," Farah said.

On Morton Street, LMPD said a car window was smashed last week. A suspect got away with a handgun.

"Locking your car door is really only half the equation," Coan said. The other half is to remove all your valuables from plain sight."

On Everett Avenue, LMPD said a car was left unlocked, and the thief got away with a knife.

Coan's campaign is heating up before the summer months, when there is typically more opportunity for crime. He said you could start to see new signs around town and even a bait car to catch potential thieves. Neighbors will receive reminders and quarterly updates on crime stats.

