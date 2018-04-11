Hundreds gather in Meade County to demand education funding from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds gather in Meade County to demand education funding from state lawmakers

Posted: Updated:

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds gathered in Meade County on Wednesday night demanding more funding for education.

And on Friday, another teacher protest is scheduled in Frankfort, causing some school districts across the state to cancel because of the number of teachers scheduled to attend.

One of the teachers planning to go to Frankfort on Friday is Elizabeth Miller, a biology and chemistry at Meade County High School, said she's not happy about Gov. Matt Bevin's recent decisions and comments calling the Kentucky Education Association's leadership "absolute frauds."

"Are we being unreasonable in asking for the promise of our pension to be funded? Miller asked. "I think if you promise something and pay into it for 30 years, 40 years, five years, I think that you should get that money back."

She will be in Frankfort on Friday regardless if her district is open for classes.

“The people in the county really need to know what’s going on, especially with the pensions and the budget, because it doesn’t just affect us. It affects them,” Miller said.

Meade County Superintendent John Millay said he understands if teachers are not in their classrooms Friday and instead make the trip to the rally in Frankfort.

“If our teachers do happen to not be in our district, I know what they’re doing it for, because they care about our kids,” Collins said.

Millay is still deciding whether Meade County Schools will be opened or closed on Friday because of the rally.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All right reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.