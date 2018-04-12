Wild Rita's offers twist on Mexican flavors in NuLu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wild Rita's offers twist on Mexican flavors in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Wild Rita's in NuLu.

The restaurant on East Market Street offers a modern, Mexican menu and craft margaritas, made from fresh-squeezed juices. The menu includes fire roasted salsa, fresh guacamole, BBQ chicken mole' and Camerones de Maiz - their version of Mexican Shrimp and grits.

WDRB is offering $50 gift certificates for just $25 dollars on Thursday, April 12, 2018. They go on sale this morning at 9. Click here for your chance to buy a gift certificate.

Connect with Wild Rita's on Facebook and Twitter.

