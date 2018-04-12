Schools across Louisville hold walk-ins to protest cuts to education funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Southern High School was one of several Jefferson County schools that took part in the walk-ins before school ahead of hundreds of teachers heading to Frankfort to rally at the Capitol on Friday.

The walk-ins were scheduled after Gov. Matt Bevin signed the pension reform bill and vetoed tax and budget bills that impact education funding. The battle over pension reform is heading to the courtroom, but teachers say they are more upset about education cuts.

Emilie Blanton teaches English at Southern. She says this week's demonstrations are to protest those cuts.

"Our legislators listened to the people, they listened to us and made some changes," Blanton said.

"And then Bevin went through and vetoed it. So we're really hoping our legislators will listen to us again and override that veto, so we can have that fully funded education that needs to happen so we can fund our future."

Munira Yasser attends Southern High School and says she is worried about the future of education.

"I have siblings as well so it's not just like for me," Yasser said. "It's for my siblings and my younger classmates. It's not fair to them. They deserve the equal amount of education that I've had in that past, and now they're not going to get that."

Students, teachers and other staff took part in a similar walk-in at Middletown Elementary, holding signs and chanting "fund our schools."

Teachers at Middletown Elementary are chanting “fund our schools” ahead of walk-in. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/LFwT9sjllV — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) April 12, 2018

Several school districts in Kentucky have canceled classes Friday because many teachers plan to head to Frankfort to take part in demonstrations. JCPS hasn't yet decided whether school will be in session.

