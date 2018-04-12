Solid gold trophy for 144th Kentucky Derby unveiled at Churchill Downs

The 14-karat gold trophy will be presented to the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby. The winning trainer, jockey, and the breeder each receive a half-size replica of the gold trophy.

The 14-karat gold trophy will be presented to the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby. The winning trainer, jockey, and the breeder each receive a half-size replica of the gold trophy.

The 14-karat gold trophy will be presented to the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby. The winning trainer, jockey, and the breeder each receive a half-size replica of the gold trophy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trophy coveted by thoroughbred racehorse owners around the world is waiting to be claimed at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

This year's 14-karat gold Kentucky Derby trophy was unveiled Thursday. It takes about five-months to handcraft the statue from 65 ounces of solid gold with a jade base.

The trophy will be presented to the owner of the 3-year-old thoroughbred that crosses the finish line first. The winning trainer, jockey, and the breeder each receive a half-size replica of the gold trophy.

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 5.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.