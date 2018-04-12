Trump administration plan would allow drug testing for some food - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump administration plan would allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients

Posted: Updated:
The Trump administration is considering a plan to require drug testing to receive food stamps. The Trump administration is considering a plan to require drug testing to receive food stamps.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Conservatives supporting ways to cut back on food stamps may find one in a plan that would allow states to require certain recipients to undergo drug testing.

The Trump administration is weighing a proposal that would apply mostly to people who are able-bodied, without dependents and applying for some specialized jobs. An administration official briefed on the proposal says about 1 out of 20 participants in the food stamp program could be affected.

The official isn't authorized to discuss the plan publicly and requested anonymity.

The Trump administration is pushing for ways to allow states more flexibility in how they implement federal programs that serve the poor, unemployed or uninsured. Along those lines, another proposal would allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.