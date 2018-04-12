Police say fight on social media led to Indianapolis shooting th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say fight on social media led to Indianapolis shooting that killed 1-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indianapolis shooting that left a toddler dead started from a fight on social media.

Now police have arrested two men for the death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. 27-year-old Darrin Banks and 29-year-old Brian Palmer are expected in court this morning to face preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Robson was shot to death on March 29th and her teenage aunt was hurt.

Family members say dozens of shots were fired into the home. 

Police aren't releasing any other details about the men arrested.

