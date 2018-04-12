3 Radcliff Police officers on leave pending investigation into f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 Radcliff Police officers on leave pending investigation into fatal shooting outside E'town school

Posted: Updated:
Radcliff Police Sergeant Brandon Jones, Officer Shaun Frakes and Officer Wyatt Rossell are all on administrative leave. Radcliff Police Sergeant Brandon Jones, Officer Shaun Frakes and Officer Wyatt Rossell are all on administrative leave.
Radcliff Police identified three officers involved in a shooting in the parking lot of John Hardin High School on March 30, 2018. Radcliff Police identified three officers involved in a shooting in the parking lot of John Hardin High School on March 30, 2018.
John Hardin High School was the scene where Radcliff Police were involved in shooting a man who had killed his wife. John Hardin High School was the scene where Radcliff Police were involved in shooting a man who had killed his wife.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- We are learning new details about a shooting in the parking lot of high school in Elizabethtown.

It happened outside of John Hardin High School on March 28th. Police have identified the three Radcliff police officers involved in the shooting.

Sergeant Brandon Jones, Officer Shaun Frakes and Officer Wyatt Rossell are all on administrative leave.

The Radcliff officers -- along with a KSP officer and three Hardin County Sheriff's deputies -- shot and killed Jesse Kilgus.

Police say Kilgus murdered his wife and then drove to the school. 

KSP says the seven officers shot and killed him, when he pointed a gun at them.

