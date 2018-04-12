Brutal attack on Minneapolis bus driver caught on video - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Brutal attack on Minneapolis bus driver caught on video

Posted: Updated:
Police are looking for the man who attacked a Minneapolis bus driver. Police are looking for the man who attacked a Minneapolis bus driver.
Police are looking for the man who attacked a Minneapolis bus driver. Police are looking for the man who attacked a Minneapolis bus driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Minneapolis are looking for a man seen on video brutally attacking a bus driver.

Someone on the bus captured the beating on video. The driver was caught by his seat belt and couldn't defend fight back. Transit officials say the attack was  unprovoked and could have been avoid, if the bus had a barrier to protect the driver.

"They've been implementing barriers, and at this point, there are only about 20 barriers in the entire system. We need more barriers, and I think this shows that we do need more barriers at this point and time right now."

Investigators are searching for the suspect, but have not been able to identify him.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.