Brutal attack on Minneapolis bus driver caught on video

Police are looking for the man who attacked a Minneapolis bus driver.

Police are looking for the man who attacked a Minneapolis bus driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Minneapolis are looking for a man seen on video brutally attacking a bus driver.

Someone on the bus captured the beating on video. The driver was caught by his seat belt and couldn't defend fight back. Transit officials say the attack was unprovoked and could have been avoid, if the bus had a barrier to protect the driver.

"They've been implementing barriers, and at this point, there are only about 20 barriers in the entire system. We need more barriers, and I think this shows that we do need more barriers at this point and time right now."

Investigators are searching for the suspect, but have not been able to identify him.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.