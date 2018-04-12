Kentucky Gov. Bevin asks for federal aid to recover from Februar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Gov. Bevin asks for federal aid to recover from February flooding



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has asked president Trump for millions of dollars to help the state recover from devastating flooding in February.

Bevin wants Trump to issue a presidential disaster declaration for 35 counties, including Jefferson, Bullitt, and Hardin. The flooding caused nearly $25 million in damage across Kentucky..

Most of the damage was to highways, bridges and local infrastructure.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

