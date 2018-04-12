Authorities identify body found in rental vehicle in Indianapolis

Indiana State Police have arrested three people after receiving a tip that a wanted man was hiding in a home in Austin.More >>
Police in Minneapolis are looking for a man seen on video brutally attacking a bus driver.
Kentucky's Attorney General's office may end up investigating one of its own.
Authorities say a body found inside the back of a rental vehicle in Indianapolis has been identified as that of a 26-year-old woman.
Two men have been arrested.
Sergeant Brandon Jones, Officer Shaun Frakes and Officer Wyatt Rossell are all on administrative leave.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.
The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.
