Authorities identify body found in rental vehicle in Indianapolis

Workers at a U-Haul facility in Indianapolis discovered a body in the back of a rental van on April 11, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a body found inside the back of a rental vehicle in Indianapolis has been identified as that of a 26-year-old woman.

The Marion County Coroner's Office says Thursday it's awaiting results of toxicology tests before determining a cause of death for Alyssa Sanderfer.

Police have said an employee of a U-Haul store made the discovery Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side and the body was inside a tote. Officer Jim Gillespie tells The Indianapolis Star that investigators are looking into who last rented the U-Haul vehicle.

Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations for U-Haul International, says the company will cooperate with investigators.

