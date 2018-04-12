Grammy-winning A Cappella group to sing anthem at the Kentucky Derby

Pentatonix to sing the anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cappella group Pentatonix will sing the national anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs announced that the vocal group will perform the Star Spangled Banner live before the estimated 160,000 people at the track for the race.

Pentatonix follows a long line of nationally-known artists to sing the anthem at the Derby including Harry Connick, Jr. last year, Lady Antebellum in 2016 and Josh Groban in 2015.

The performance by the three-time Grammy Award-winning group will take place just after 5 p.m. on Derby Day and will be part of the network broadcast of the event on Saturday, May 5.

Pentatonix is a best-selling vocal group with multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles. They've had network television holiday specials, and they made an appearance in the film "Pitch Perfect 2."

