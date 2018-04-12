Hundreds of athletes hit the hardwood for the National Wheelchair Basketball Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser learns about a sporting event setting records at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The 70th National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) National Tournament comes to Louisville April 12-15, 2018.

This is the sixth time Louisville has hosted the NWBA sporting event. A record 96 teams and more than 1,050 world-class athletes from across the country will compete.

The National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is the world's largest single-sport event for athletes with disabilities. The Junior Prep, Junior Varsity, Championship Division and Division III teams will compete in the South Wing for the coveted National Title.

Event tickets sold at the Kentucky Exposition Center are $32 for adults for all sessions or $19 per day. Children 11-18 are $12 for all sessions and $10 per day. Children 10 and under are free. Parking is $8.

