Small Indiana community mourning loss of 2 firefighters killed in plane crash

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Indiana community remembered two firefighters at a joint funeral Wednesday. 

Kyle Hibst and David Wittkamper were killed last week, when the Cessna plane they were in clipped the tail of another plane on a runway.  

Hundreds in Elwood, Indiana, which is northeast of Indianapolis, gathered inside a junior-senior high school gym to pay their respects.

Pipe Creek Fire Chief Richard Shepherd called the tragedy the greatest loss in township history. 

"We lost two of the greatest firefighters and individuals I've ever had the privilege to lead," said Pipe Creek Fire Chief Richard Shepherd. "There's a gap that will never be filled and we're never going to try to fill it."

Outside the funeral, a procession of more than 100 emergency vehicles filled the streets.

