3 arrested after police find fugitive, drug paraphernalia in Indiana home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have arrested three people after receiving a tip that a wanted man was hiding in a home in Austin.

When police arrived at the home on Cherry Street Monday, they found syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Police say 36-year-old Travis McCleery was hiding behind a panel of insulation in the attic.

Troopers also arrested 30-year-old Misty Collins and 58-year-old Charles McIntosh.

McCleery was wanted in Washington County, for possession of methamphetamine and in Scott County for possession of a syringe.

In addition to his warrants, he is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia.

Police say they found three grams of methamphetamine on Collins as she was being booked into jail. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe, false informing, assisting a criminal, and possession of paraphernalia.

McIntosh is charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

