Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing number of school districts in Kentucky are closing on Friday to accommodate another rally by teachers in Frankfort.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing number of school districts in Kentucky are closing on Friday to accommodate another rally by teachers in Frankfort.
Jefferson County Public Schools has yet to make an announcement about whether it will be closed on April 13, but the Jefferson County Teachers Association has called for teachers to use a personal day to make their presence felt at the Capitol.
Other schools are planning early dismissals for students including Marion County Schools. Nelson County Schools posted on social media that students will be dismissed two-and-a-half hours early, but all childcare facilities will remain open as usual.
Fayette County Schools in Lexington is the largest of the school systems in Kentucky to cancel classes on April 13.
Friday's rally is planned by some teachers and organizations who say Governor Matt Bevin's veto of the state budget puts education funding in jeopardy. They are asking lawmakers to take action to pass a budget that supports education funding before the legislative session ends Saturday.
Schools across the area have been scheduling rallies before and after school Thursday to support teachers and their effort to speak out.
Thousands of teachers marched on the capitol on March 30 and April 2 to protest a pension bill, which has since been signed by Governor Matt Bevin. The fate of the pension law is now in court, after Attorney General Andy Beshear filed suit over the constitutionality of parts of the measure.