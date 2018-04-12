Growing number of Kentucky schools to close Friday because of teacher rally

A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.

A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.

CRAWFORD | Why recruiting against Louisville is so easy, and the challenge Mack faces

CRAWFORD | Why recruiting against Louisville is so easy, and the challenge Mack faces

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

A growing number of schools are closing Friday, April 13, 2018, so teachers can protest in Frankfort.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing number of school districts in Kentucky are closing on Friday to accommodate another rally by teachers in Frankfort.

Jefferson County Public Schools has yet to make an announcement about whether it will be closed on April 13, but the Jefferson County Teachers Association has called for teachers to use a personal day to make their presence felt at the Capitol.

Many other schools already made plans to close April 13 including:

Anchorage Independent

Bullitt County

Franklin County

Meade County

Owen County

Trimble County

Washington County

West Point Independent Schools

Other schools are planning early dismissals for students including Marion County Schools. Nelson County Schools posted on social media that students will be dismissed two-and-a-half hours early, but all childcare facilities will remain open as usual.

Fayette County Schools in Lexington is the largest of the school systems in Kentucky to cancel classes on April 13.

Friday's rally is planned by some teachers and organizations who say Governor Matt Bevin's veto of the state budget puts education funding in jeopardy. They are asking lawmakers to take action to pass a budget that supports education funding before the legislative session ends Saturday.

Schools across the area have been scheduling rallies before and after school Thursday to support teachers and their effort to speak out.

Thousands of teachers marched on the capitol on March 30 and April 2 to protest a pension bill, which has since been signed by Governor Matt Bevin. The fate of the pension law is now in court, after Attorney General Andy Beshear filed suit over the constitutionality of parts of the measure.

Related content:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.