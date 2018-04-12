RAW VIDEO: U of L Coach Bobby Petrino talks about spring footbal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO: U of L Coach Bobby Petrino talks about spring football

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino talked about spring football during a news conference Thursday afternoon. 

Petrino and his offensive and defensive coordinators spotlighted the improvements made by the team going into Friday's Red and White scrimmage. 

Click here or on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

The Red and White spring football game was moved back to Friday, April 13 because of Saturday's forecast for storms. 

Start time for the Friday night game at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is 7:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. The Fan Fest also begins at 2:30 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and admission to the scrimmage is free.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.