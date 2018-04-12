RAW VIDEO: U of L Coach Bobby Petrino talks about spring football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino talked about spring football during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Petrino and his offensive and defensive coordinators spotlighted the improvements made by the team going into Friday's Red and White scrimmage.

Click here or on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

The Red and White spring football game was moved back to Friday, April 13 because of Saturday's forecast for storms.

Start time for the Friday night game at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is 7:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. The Fan Fest also begins at 2:30 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and admission to the scrimmage is free.

