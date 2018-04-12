Firefighters battling flames at sawmill in Mitchell, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighters battling flames at sawmill in Mitchell, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
A sawmill burns in Mitchell, Indiana. (PHOTO COURTESY JENI BEASLEY) A sawmill burns in Mitchell, Indiana. (PHOTO COURTESY JENI BEASLEY)
State Road 60 in Mitchell, Indiana was shut down due to heavy smoke from a sawmill fire. State Road 60 in Mitchell, Indiana was shut down due to heavy smoke from a sawmill fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – High winds were hampering efforts to extinguish a fire at a sawmill in Mitchell, Ind., Thursday afternoon.

The fire at Industrial Pallet Corporation, also known as Fibertech, on Fleenor Road was reported at 11:41 a.m. No one was hurt as of 1:45 p.m., a dispatcher for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Dept. said.

Firefighters from eight departments in Lawrence and Orange Counties responded to the scene. Officers from three police departments and one EMS unit were also working, the dispatcher said.

Officers closed State Road 60 from the intersection with State Road 37, west to Thompson Lane, as smoke spread through the area.

