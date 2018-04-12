Firefighters battling flames at sawmill in Mitchell, Indiana

Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan launched a new campaign Wednesday to "Keep Louisville Locked."

A new federal indictment in the college basketball corruption investigation and the subsequent discussion give a glimpse into how difficult the coming months may be for Louisville coach Chris Mack as he works to turn the page for the troubled program.

CRAWFORD | Why recruiting against Louisville is so easy, and the challenge Mack faces

The teenage girl's mother said Banet had sex with her daughter Saturday afternoon while he was the only adult in a Jeffersonville home with four children.

Brandon Banet is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Southern Indiana man babysitting house full of children accused of having sex with 13-year old girl

Teachers, students and staff at several schools in Louisville came together Thursday to protest cuts to education funding.

The pictures posted on social media, and the reason police can not say whether there were any arrests.

LMPD says it seized 6 kilos of cocaine in a south Louisville traffic stop.

Questions about Kentucky's basketball recruiting mojo were answered this week when John Calipari, associate head coach Kenny Payne and the staff landed commitment from two top recruits.

John Calipari (right) and Kenny Payne showed their recruiting mojo again this week with a pair of commitments from top high school players in Georgia.

A Louisville woman has filed a lawsuit over being harassed on Facebook and Instagram for years.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office put out a tweet of the top schools for arrests during spring break.

State Road 60 in Mitchell, Indiana was shut down due to heavy smoke from a sawmill fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – High winds were hampering efforts to extinguish a fire at a sawmill in Mitchell, Ind., Thursday afternoon.

The fire at Industrial Pallet Corporation, also known as Fibertech, on Fleenor Road was reported at 11:41 a.m. No one was hurt as of 1:45 p.m., a dispatcher for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Dept. said.

Firefighters from eight departments in Lawrence and Orange Counties responded to the scene. Officers from three police departments and one EMS unit were also working, the dispatcher said.

Officers closed State Road 60 from the intersection with State Road 37, west to Thompson Lane, as smoke spread through the area.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.