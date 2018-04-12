Vandals spray-paint Castleman statue in the Highlands again

Vandals spray-painted the pedestal of the Castleman statue in the Highlands on Thursdsay, April 12, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vandals with spray paint have struck again in the Highlands.

City crews were out cleaning graffiti off of the Castleman Statue on Cherokee Parkway Thursday morning. Someone spray-painted the word "racist" in red paint on the pedestal of the statue. On the other side of the pedestal the word "traitor" was painted in green.

The statue was also vandalized with bright orange paint the same August 2017 weekend of the Charlottesville, Virginia riot involving white supremacists. The vandals who painted the words "Never Again" on the statue were not caught, but some critics say the post Civil War era statue is a symbol of the Confederacy.

Removal of the paint in August cost the city more than $8,000 for restoration experts to slowly etch the paint off the statue.

Mayor Greg Fischer appointed the Louisville Commission on Public Art to reassess pieces of art publicly displayed around town and make a list of the ones that he says could "honor bigotry, racism and or slavery."

The fate of the Castleman statue has not been decided.

John B. Castleman was a Confederate officer, but the statue does not show him wearing a Confederate uniform. He is wearing civilian clothing.

Castleman was not only a Confederate officer who later served in the U.S. Army, but he was also a businessman, founder of the American Saddlebred Horse Association and a pioneer for Louisville's original Olmsted Parks.

