Louisville Metro Police searching for 'habitual runaway' with me - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police searching for 'habitual runaway' with medical condition

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen they're describing as a 'habitual runaway.'

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, 17-year-old Lindsey Smith was last seen on March 31, 2018, in the 1000 block of Dorsey Lane. Police say they are "very familiar" with Smith.

According to the Facebook post, Smith she has a medical condition that left her near death the last time she went missing.

If you've seen Smith or think you know where she is, please dial 911 or call 574-LMPD and mention report # 80-18-023856.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.