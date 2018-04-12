Louisville Metro Police searching for 'habitual runaway' with medical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen they're describing as a 'habitual runaway.'

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, 17-year-old Lindsey Smith was last seen on March 31, 2018, in the 1000 block of Dorsey Lane. Police say they are "very familiar" with Smith.

According to the Facebook post, Smith she has a medical condition that left her near death the last time she went missing.

If you've seen Smith or think you know where she is, please dial 911 or call 574-LMPD and mention report # 80-18-023856.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.